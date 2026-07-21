Woman Recalls Life Before Smartphones, Highlights Technology's Transformation

- Technology has rapidly evolved within the lifetime of a 20-year-old from Generation Z
- The user Mehak Saluja highlighted the speed of technological change in a social media post
- She recalled using an STD booth and a single keypad phone in her early years
Technology has changed the way people live, communicate, and spend their time. A recent social media post by a 20-year-old has highlighted how quickly these changes have happened, even within the lifetime of someone from Generation Z.
The post was shared on X by user Mehak Saluja, who reflected on the rapid pace of technological change during her life.
She wrote, "I'm just 20, but sometimes it feels like technology evolved at 10x speed."
Check Out The Post Here:
I'm just 20, but sometimes it feels like technology evolved at 10x speed.— Mehak Saluja (@salujamehak5) July 19, 2026
I still remember we had an STD booth in our house. We had a small shop, and people used to come there just to make phone calls.
Then there was one keypad phone for the whole family.
Then our first…
Saluja recalled growing up in a home that had an STD booth, where people visited to make phone calls. She said her family had a small shop where people came just to make phone calls. She added that later the family had one keypad phone for everyone, followed by their first smartphone. She also remembered using 50 MB data packs and said she still remembers buying one just to download a game.
She also shared how the Covid pandemic changed her use of technology. Saluja said she got her first phone while she was still in school, and at that time her screen time was only three to four hours a day. She added that now she is in college, and 10 to 12 hours of screen time no longer feels unusual. She said she uses Instagram before class, between classes and after class.
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