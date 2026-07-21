Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Woman Recalls Life Before Smartphones, Highlights Technology's Transformation

Saluja said she got her first phone while she was still in school, and at that time her screen time was only three to four hours a day.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Woman Recalls Life Before Smartphones, Highlights Technology's Transformation
She shared how the Covid pandemic changed her use of technology.
  • Technology has rapidly evolved within the lifetime of a 20-year-old from Generation Z
  • The user Mehak Saluja highlighted the speed of technological change in a social media post
  • She recalled using an STD booth and a single keypad phone in her early years
What are the long-term effects of spending 12 hours on screens daily?

Technology has changed the way people live, communicate, and spend their time. A recent social media post by a 20-year-old has highlighted how quickly these changes have happened, even within the lifetime of someone from Generation Z.

The post was shared on X by user Mehak Saluja, who reflected on the rapid pace of technological change during her life.

She wrote, "I'm just 20, but sometimes it feels like technology evolved at 10x speed."

Check Out The Post Here:

Saluja recalled growing up in a home that had an STD booth, where people visited to make phone calls. She said her family had a small shop where people came just to make phone calls. She added that later the family had one keypad phone for everyone, followed by their first smartphone. She also remembered using 50 MB data packs and said she still remembers buying one just to download a game.

She also shared how the Covid pandemic changed her use of technology. Saluja said she got her first phone while she was still in school, and at that time her screen time was only three to four hours a day. She added that now she is in college, and 10 to 12 hours of screen time no longer feels unusual. She said she uses Instagram before class, between classes and after class.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Viral News, Smartphones, Technology
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com