Woman Recalls Life Before Smartphones, Highlights Technology's Transformation

Technology has changed the way people live, communicate, and spend their time. A recent social media post by a 20-year-old has highlighted how quickly these changes have happened, even within the lifetime of someone from Generation Z.

The post was shared on X by user Mehak Saluja, who reflected on the rapid pace of technological change during her life.

She wrote, "I'm just 20, but sometimes it feels like technology evolved at 10x speed."

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Saluja recalled growing up in a home that had an STD booth, where people visited to make phone calls. She said her family had a small shop where people came just to make phone calls. She added that later the family had one keypad phone for everyone, followed by their first smartphone. She also remembered using 50 MB data packs and said she still remembers buying one just to download a game.

She also shared how the Covid pandemic changed her use of technology. Saluja said she got her first phone while she was still in school, and at that time her screen time was only three to four hours a day. She added that now she is in college, and 10 to 12 hours of screen time no longer feels unusual. She said she uses Instagram before class, between classes and after class.