Delhi Technological University Launches New Academic Programmes, Global Tie-Ups

Delhi Technological University (DTU) has announced a host of new academic programmes, international collaborations, research initiatives, and infrastructure projects as it marks 85 years of the institution. Among the major announcements was the launch of integrated BSc-MSc programmes in Data Science and Applied Statistics from the 2026-27 academic session, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

According to PTI, the university also introduced a 4+1 accelerated BTech-MS programme in collaboration with the University of Houston, allowing eligible students to pursue an integrated international academic pathway.

DTU also announced a double major track in Economics for BTech students from the 2026-27 session and said it will offer micro-credential courses in collaboration with industry partners. It has also launched online certificate programmes for working professionals in Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy Management, and ESG and Corporate Sustainability through its Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning.

Addressing a press conference on July 10, Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma said the initiatives are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aim to strengthen interdisciplinary education, research, innovation and industry partnerships.

The university said it plans to introduce BTech programmes in Mechanical and Automation Engineering from the 2026-27 session and in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) and Quantum Technology from 2027-28, subject to approvals.

On the research front, DTU said it has crossed the milestone of 1,000 PhD graduates and received a Rs 1 crore grant from the Department of Science and Technology to establish an undergraduate laboratory in Quantum Technologies, as per the report.

The university also announced the establishment of the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre, the Siddharth Research and Tribology Centre, and several new research facilities. It signed multiple memoranda of understanding with organisations including the Indian Army, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Inter-University Accelerator Centre, Bajaj Auto Ltd and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

DTU said two of its startups, AllSecureX and Heuronics, were among the top six startups at the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival and received grants of Rs 10 lakh each, while NEMA-AI was featured in the Forbes India Top 100 Startups list.

The university also showcased innovations, including a smart waste-bin tricycle designed to improve urban sanitation and announced plans to launch a Rural Technology and Community Engagement Programme, officials added.