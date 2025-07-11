Delhi Technology University Registration For BTech Starts Today, Check Important Instructions Here

DTU B.Tech Registration 2025: The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has started the registration process for B.Tech. odd semesters today, July 11, 2025 at 3 pm. Candidates can apply for the third, fifth and seventh semester on the official website, reg.exam.dtu.ac.in.

The registration process for Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), third semester will start from July 14, 2025 (3 pm).

DTU has provided important instructions for students registering for the program. Students can check the instructions below:

If any student wants to reset their password, they must do so before registering for the program as they will not be allowed to reset or change their password in case they forget it. Before registering, students can check/reset their password through their registered mail id or DTU email id.

Students will not be allowed to register after the registration deadline.

There will not be any separate registration for the odd semester of the academic year 2025-2026.

Students must compulsorily register online for both the core and elective courses .

No offline request regarding dropping/adding/changing of the course will be entertained.

DTU has enclosed the list of elective courses offered for B.Tech. for fifth and seventh semester.

A student who is in second year of their undergraduate program shall not register for the third year exams if they have not cleared the first year examinations a student of a program of more than 3 years' duration should not register for the courses offered to the students of the fourth year, if (s)he has not cleared all the courses of second year.

Students must make sure to not select same or the related elective which they have already pursued in previous semester(s) or any core course that/they will pursue in forthcoming semester(s).

Students will be able to download and save their registration form, and they may have to produce a copy of the registration form at their respective departments whenever requested by the authorities.

Students must regularly visit the website for further updates and for any queries regarding the registration process, they can visit the examination branch.

The registration process will end on July 25, 2025 (11:59 PM) for both the programs.