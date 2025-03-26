Not Stones, "Pookie" Sonu Nigam Reveals What Was Thrown At Him At Delhi College Fest

Sonu Nigam has denied reports of stone throwing at his concert during his performance at Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025. The event was held on Sunday. Now, Sonu Nigam has shared a note on Instagram, shedding light on what had actually happened.

Sonu Nigam revealed that no stones or bottles were thrown at him on the stage. Only a vape was hurled, hitting his band member's chest. The singer added that he also issued a strict warning to all the college students present at the concert. After that, only a "Pookie hairband” was tossed at him, the singer said humorously.

In his caption, Sonu Nigam wrote, “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one Vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest, and that's when I was informed about it.”

He added, “I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again. The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie.”

Several videos of Sonu Nigam singing his hit chartbusters at the college fest went viral on X (formerly Twitter). After the students started hurling random objects on the stage, the singer politely requested them to refrain from such activities.

Sonu Nigam said, “Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye (I've come here for you so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please do not do this)," as reported by Hindustan Times.

In one of the clips, Sonu Nigam was seen putting on a pink Bunny band on his head after it was flung at him by the young crowd. He was singing his iconic track Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na, featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Previously, Sonu Nigam got angry at the unruly audience during his Kolkata performance last month. Read all about it here.