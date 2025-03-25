Aamir Khan On Rivalry With Shah Rukh And Salman Khan: "Each Of Us Wanted To Outpace The Other Two"

Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan - the three pillars of the Hindi film industry share a friendship that changes its colour over the years. From rivalry of the early years to a more "comfortable" space - the Khans have come a long way on the personal and the professional fronts.

Recently, in an interview, Aamir Khan opened up about his changing equation with the other two Khans over the years.

In a conversation with Just Too Filmy YouTube channel, Aamir Khan admitted they were not fond of each other during the early years in the industry and they had a strong sense of rivalry. "Of course there was... What are you even asking? Each of us wanted to outpace the other two. Isn't that what you call rivalry? So, that was there," Aamir replied when asked about the tension among the trio.

From disagreements to fights - the Khans had fair share of rivalries which grabbed headlines from time to time. "I think many of them have been well reported in media as well," he quipped.

Aamir Khan added, "It's not like I am saying something new here. There have been disagreements. But these things happen between friends, right? Be it in any relationship, there will be disagreements too along with the friendship."

But things are changed now. Having spent more than three decades in the industry, the Khans are no longer in a competition to outdo each other.

"It's been 35 years since we got together. We were born in the same year, 1965, and made our debuts also more or less around the same time. Now, that rivalry is no longer there. I don't think Shah Rukh, Salman or I even look at it that way now. Having journeyed together for 35 years, there is a sense of warmth and friendship between us, which has become more pronounced now than ever. We are much more comfortable with each other now," he mentioned.

In Februray, Aamir Khan hosted several screenings of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were invited too.

On the eve of Aamir's 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the actor at his house. At his birthday meet-greet with media, Aamir revealed he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to Shah Rukh and Salman when they came to his house.