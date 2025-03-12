Sonu Nigam Shares Cryptic Post For Being Snubbed At IIFA: "You Were Answerable To The Rajasthan Bureaucracy"

Days after IIFA 2025, which took place at Jaipur, Rajasthan (March 8 and 9), Sonu Nigam shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account, seemingly, taking a jibe at the Awards authority. Sonu Nigam shared a screenshot of this year's nominees - the list included names like Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and Baadshah, Jubin Nautiyal, and Mitraz. Eventually, Jubin Nautiyal took home the trophy for Dua from Article 370.

Pointing at the singer's conspicuous absence from this year's nominations, Sonu Nigam simply wrote in the caption, "Thank you IIFA... After all you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy." Sonu Nigam received supports from his fraternity and fans.

Amaal Malik wrote, "Such is the world that we live in.... Mazaak banake rakh diya hai (It just made a mockery of the scene)." Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, "Dada you are above these awards to be honest. We all love you." A fan wrote, "You've surpassed these mere awards long back!"

Sonu Nigam's dissatisfaction is quite prominent as he expected a nomination for his song Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Shreya Ghoshal lifted the trophy of Best Female singer for the song.

Sonu Nigam's response could be seen in the context of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma leaving his concert midway in December last year.

At the Rising Rajasthan event (December 9) several political figures left his performance midway. Expressing his disapproval at the incident, Sonu Nigam urged politicians to avoid attending performances if they can't stay for the whole event.

Sonu Nigam recently performed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after suffering a severe muscle spasm.