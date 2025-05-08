Sonu Nigam's Song From Kannada Film Removed After 'Pahalgam' Remark, Makers Say, "Cannot Tolerate The Insult He Did..."

Playback singer Sonu Nigam is facing backlash from the Kannada film industry following a controversy at his recent concert in Bengaluru.

The incident, which involved his response to repeated song requests in Kannada, has led to his removal from the upcoming Kannada film Kuladalli Keelyavudo.

The makers of the film issued a statement confirming that a song sung by Nigam, titled Manasu Haadtade, has been taken out of the film.

Directed by K Ramnarayan, the song was composed by Manomurthy and penned by Yogaraj Bhat. The track had already generated some buzz before the controversy erupted.

"There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But, we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert. We cannot tolerate the insult Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song," read the statement from the makers.

Following this, Kannada singer Chethan has been brought in to re-record the song. The film's producer, Santosh Kumar, has also stated that he will not be working with Sonu Nigam in the future.

At the concert, Nigam reportedly responded to a student's repeated requests for a Kannada song by linking it to the Pahalgam terror attack. He said, "I had started singing Kannada songs even before he was born. This is why the Pahalgam attack happened... for such a kind of attitude. At least see who is in front of you before making such demands."

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has since advised industry members to cease professional ties with the singer.

Nigam initially defended his remarks but later issued an apology. "My love for you is bigger than my ego (sic)," he said.