Sonu Nigam In Open Letter After 'Pahalgam' Remark: "I Have Given Unprecedented Love To Karnataka, But..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonu Nigam addressed backlash over his Kannada song comments. He expressed love for the Kannada language and culture in his letter. Nigam claimed he has prepared over an hour of Kannada songs for concerts.

Sonu Nigam recently shared an open letter on social media after he was booked by the Bengaluru police following his recent remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack during a musical concert in the city. An FIR was registered on Saturday after the comments sparked controversy.

The singer wrote, "I have given unprecedented love to the language, the culture, the music, the musicians, the state, and the people not just when I am in Karnataka but anywhere else in the world. In fact, I have revered my Kannada songs way more than my songs in other languages including Hindi. There are 100s of videos circulating on social media as a testimony. I have more than an hour of Kannada songs that I prepare for every concert when in Karnataka."

He added, "Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up. I told them very politely and lovingly the show has just started, it's my first song, and that I will not let them down, but they have to let me continue with the concert the way I have planned. Every artist has a song list prepared so the musicians and technicians are in sync. But they were hell-bent on creating a ruckus and threatening me wildly. Tell me who is at fault?"

"I leave it up to the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here. I will accept your verdict gracefully", Sonu Nigam concluded.

The incident took place during a show held on April 25-26 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar, Bengaluru. During the performance, a young man allegedly insisted that Sonu sing in Kannada, leading to a heated exchange.

The singer responded, "I have sung in different languages, including Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family," the singer said.

"I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I have been singing in Kannada before that young man was born. But I didn't like the way he shouted 'Kannada, Kannada'. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen," Sonu Nigam added.

The remarks drew criticism from several quarters, including Kannada film producer Karthik Gowda and activist SR Govindu.