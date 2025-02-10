Sonu Nigam Loses Calm At Crowd During Kolkata Concert: "<i>Khade Hona Hai Toh Election Mein Khade Ho Jaao</i>"

Sonu Nigam recently performed in Kolkata but he's not trending on social media for his songs. Sonu Nigam got angry at the crowd present over there as they kept on standing, disrupting his flow of performance.

A video from the venue went viral in which Sonu Nigam can be seen shouting at the crowd. He can be heard saying repeatedly asking the crowd to sit. At one point, a visibly annoyed Sonu Nigam can be heard saying, "Agar aapko khade hona hai toh election mein khade ho jaao yaar (If you want to stand, stand in election)."

"Agar aapko khade hona hai toh election mein khade ho jaao yaar. Please bithao peechhe. Jaldi karo. Mera utna time jaa raha hai mera, maalum hai? Mere gaane cut karne padenge mujhe. Apka cut-off time aa jayega phir, baithao! Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty. (If you want to stand, then go stand in the election. Please sit. Do it quickly. My time is getting wasted, do you know that? I'll have to cut my songs. Your cut-off time will come then, so sit down! Sit down quickly! Sit down! Get out! Make this space empty)," Sonu Nigam blasted at the crowd.

Check out the video below!

The video drew diverse reactions on Instagram. A user wrote, "Sonu Ji Rocked."Another user wrote, "This is so sad, he had to himself manage the crowd, bad management by bookmyshow... how do you expect an artist to himself control such a huge crowd.. but he does sound so good even when scolding lol. Hope the issues didn't waste much of your time though."

"They entire crowd who has standing broze and silver tickets they all suddenly rushed aand god seated and platinum zone," wrote another user.

A few days ago, Sonu Nigam shared he suffered "excruciating pain". He wrote in his Instagram post, "Laga tha jaese ek needle mere spine mein laga rakhi hai. Itna sa yaha waha ho aur needle spine mein ghus jayegi (I felt as if a needle was pricking my spine. I would move a little and the needle would enter my spine). It was like that. Really bad."

Sonu Nigam is known for songs like Satrangi re, Deewana, Main Agar Kahoon, Tumse Milke Dil Ka.