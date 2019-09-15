8-Month-Old Baby Run Over By Car On College Campus In Delhi: Police

The officer said they are looking for the accused and waiting for the post-mortem report.

An eight-month-old infant was run over by a car inside Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSIT) campus in south-west Delhi's Dwarka, a police officer said.

"The child was run over by a car reportedly driven by a (university) employee. We were informed about the incident after a Police Control Room call was received at Dwarka North from Vanketeshwar hospital, that an eight-month-old baby was brought dead there. We haven't received any complaint in this matter yet," a senior police officer in Dwarka said, adding the incident happened on September 13.

According to the child's mother, the incident happened at 9:30 am near the NSIT canteen.

"The body of the infant was sent for post mortem on Friday and the reports are awaited. We have recorded the statement of his parents and other relatives. However, the parents have denied the allegations on the college employee," the police officer said.

