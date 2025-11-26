PM Modi Bursts Into Laughter As French Businessman Says He's 'Made In India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated French major Safran's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for aircraft engines in Hyderabad on Wednesday and promoted India to be a trusted partner for investors.

In a light-hearted moment during the event, Safran's Chairman, Ross McInnes, joked about being "Made in India", referring to the "Make in India" campaign, which cracked PM Modi up.

McInnes said that the company will support India's campaign. "I want to say that I am attached to this because I was born in India. So I'm 'Made in India' too," he said.

Hearing this, PM Modi started laughing.

PM Modi Chuckles As French Defence Giant Chairman Reveals He's 'Made In India, Too'



(Ross McInnes was born in India) https://t.co/JvyzFEBmYG pic.twitter.com/wJ1yUq6THQ — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 26, 2025

PM Modi said that the new facility meant for LEAP engines used in commercial aircraft will help in providing job opportunities for youngsters.

Designed to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, the SAESI (Southern African Emergency Services Institute) facility will employ over 1,000 highly skilled Indian technicians and engineers upon achieving full operational capacity by 2035, PM Modi said.

He highlighted that the civil aviation sector in India is growing at a fast pace and that the demand for air travel in the country continues to rise.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and domestic carriers have placed orders for over 1,500 planes.

PM Modi reminded that most importantly, for those investing in India, the country considers them not merely as investors but as co-creators, stakeholders in the journey of a developed India. He said, "India is proving by betting on India is the smartest business decision of this decade."

He also emphasised that India is promoting "Design in India" on a large scale across every sector.

