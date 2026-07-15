Swiggy, Zomato Told To Delist Unlicensed Food Outlets In Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has stepped up its food safety drive and issued strict instructions to online food delivery platforms - Swiggy and Zomato - to ensure that only safe and licensed food businesses operate through their platforms.

The civic body has directed the companies to list only those restaurants, cloud kitchens and food outlets that have valid FSSAI and trade licences.

It has asked the food delivery platforms that any food business whose licence has expired, been cancelled or suspended may be immediately removed from the platforms.

"Online food delivery platforms must work closely with authorities to ensure that consumers get safe and hygienic food. Only approved and licensed food businesses should be allowed to operate through these platforms," the civic body said.

It has also asked Swiggy and Zomato to share details of food safety ratings, hygiene checks and inspection-related information with the CMC.

The platforms have been instructed to verify the actual location of restaurants and cloud kitchens and ensure that food is prepared and delivered only from approved premises.

The civic body has clearly stated that genuine customer complaints and reviews related to food safety and hygiene should not be removed or hidden.

"Consumer feedback plays an important role in improving food safety. Platforms must ensure transparency and support quick action against hygiene-related complaints," officials said.

The latest action follows a major inspection drive carried out by food safety teams across Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri areas. Several restaurants, cloud kitchens and food warehouses were found violating hygiene norms.

During inspections, officials found serious violations at some popular eateries, including poor sanitation, pest infestations, improper food storage, use of expired items and unsafe kitchen conditions.

Officials reported multiple violations at several well-known eateries and restaurants, including Shah Gouse, Mehfil, AnTeRa and Ideal Kitchen. Notices were issued to the establishments for alleged lapses such as cockroach infestation, unhygienic kitchen conditions, storage of stale food, reuse of cooking oil and improper waste management.

''A few establishments were also asked to stop operations until corrective measures are taken," officials said.

The corporation, which manages the high-profile western Hyderabad, has warned of strict action against food businesses and online platforms that fail to follow safety regulations.

