Man Explains How Small Expenses Are Draining Salaries In Bengaluru

Many people living in Bengaluru often wonder why their salary seems to disappear before the end of the month. A content creator has shared what he believes are five common spending habits that quietly reduce savings, saying that it is often everyday expenses, rather than income, that make it difficult to save money.

Akshay CN, who runs the Instagram page @bangalore_viral, shared a video explaining how food deliveries, frequent cab rides, unnecessary shopping, unused subscriptions, and unplanned weekend outings can silently drain a person's salary.

In the caption of the post, he said that five things were silently draining people's salary every month in Bengaluru.

He added that the problem was not the salary itself but the money people did not even notice spending.

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Akshay further said that most people believed they would start saving when their salary increased. However, after speaking to many people in Bengaluru, he noticed that some people earning Rs 40,000 had savings, while others earning Rs 1 lakh or more were still waiting for the month to end. According to him, the difference was not always income but awareness.

Explaining how small expenses can become large monthly costs, he said that food delivery was not expensive, but making it a daily habit was. He added that a Rs 300 cab ride did not seem costly, but taking one 20 times a month did. He also said that sales did not save money and that buying only what was needed did.

Akshay also spoke about recurring digital payments and social spending. He said subscriptions seemed small until people realised they were paying for apps they did not even open.

He added that weekend plans were not the problem, but going out every weekend without a budget was.

He also shared one habit that he claimed had completely changed the way he looked at money. Before buying anything, he said he asked himself one simple question: whether he would still be happy that he bought it 30 days later.

According to Akshay, that single question had helped him save more money than any budgeting app.