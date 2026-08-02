Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Toll Hiked: Check New Rates

Travel on the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway has become more expensive after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised toll charges on the 71-km Karnataka stretch of the high-speed corridor. The new user fees came into effect on July 22 and will remain applicable until March 31, 2027.

Under the revised tariff, notified by Project Director K B Jayakumar (PIU), motorists driving cars, jeeps, vans and other light vehicles between Hoskote (Hedaginabele) and KGF–Bethamangala (Sundarapalya) will have to pay Rs 150 for a one-way journey. A same-day return trip will cost Rs 225, while a monthly pass for 50 trips has been priced at Rs 4,955.

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The same charges apply for vehicles travelling from KGF–Bethamangala (Sundarapalya) towards Hoskote (Hedaginabele). For light commercial vehicles, goods carriers and mini buses, the toll has been fixed at Rs 240 for a one-way trip and Rs 360 for a return journey between Hosakote and KGF (Sundarapalya).

Heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, will pay Rs 505 for a one-way trip and Rs 755 for a return trip. Three-axle commercial vehicles will be charged Rs 550, while vehicles with four to six axles will pay Rs 790. Vehicles with seven or more axles will have to pay Rs 960.

The Karnataka stretch has four toll plazas located at Hedaginabele near Hoskote, Agrahara near Malur, Krishnavaram near BEML Nagar in KGF and Sundarapalya in KGF taluk. At present, only cars, jeeps, mini buses, buses and trucks are permitted on the expressway, while two-wheelers, tractors and auto-rickshaws remain prohibited.

The toll revision marks the second hike on major highways in Karnataka within five months. For logistics operators, the revised toll rates are expected to increase transportation costs, although the fully operational expressway is likely to boost regional connectivity, freight movement and manufacturing once the entire corridor is completed.

Also Read: Toll Charges Increased Across 8 Fee Plazas In Punjab, Haryana: Check Updated Rates

Highway Yet To Be Inaugurated

The 262-km Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is designed to significantly reduce travel time between the two metropolitan cities. However, only parts of the corridor are currently operational.

While the 71-km Karnataka stretch and the 25-km section between Bethamangala and Baireddipalli in Andhra Pradesh have been opened to traffic, the Tamil Nadu section is still under construction.

The four-lane expressway allows commuters to travel smoothly for about 100 km from Hosakote to Baireddipalli. Despite the project awaiting full completion and formal inauguration, toll collection has already commenced on the operational stretches. The expressway connects Hoskote, Malur, Bangarapet, Bethamangala and KGF before entering Andhra Pradesh and eventually reaching Sriperumbudur near Chennai.