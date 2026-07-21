Toll Tax Hiked On Jaipur-Delhi Highway, New Rates Take Effect

Travelling on key highways around Jaipur has become more expensive after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised toll charges at several toll plazas. The new rates came into effect from midnight on Tuesday and apply to routes including the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, Jaipur-Sikar Bypass and Jaipur Ring Road.

Under the revised tariff, toll charges have been increased by Rs 5 to Rs 30 depending on the category of vehicle. The hike is expected to affect both private motorists and commercial transport operators who frequently use these routes.

Higher Tolls At Manoharpur And Shahjahanpur

At the Manoharpur toll plaza on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, toll charges for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans have been increased by Rs 5. Rates for mini-trucks, buses and heavy commercial vehicles have also been revised upward.

Meanwhile, at the Shahjahanpur toll plaza, the toll for cars, jeeps and vans has been increased from Rs 195 to Rs 215, resulting in an additional burden of Rs 20 per trip for private vehicle owners.

Relief For Private Vehicles On Sikar Bypass, Ring Road

Not all motorists will be affected by the latest revision. At the Tatiyawas toll plaza on the Jaipur-Sikar Bypass and the Sitarampura-Bassi toll plaza on the Jaipur Ring Road, toll rates have been revised only for commercial vehicles.

Private vehicle owners will continue to pay the existing rates at both plazas, providing some relief to regular commuters.

Impact On Travellers And Transporters

The revised toll structure is likely to increase travel costs for those commuting between Jaipur, Delhi and other major destinations. Commercial transport operators, who make frequent trips through these toll plazas, are expected to feel the biggest impact of the hike.

The NHAI has implemented the revised toll rates across the affected toll plazas and motorists are advised to check the updated charges before planning their journeys.