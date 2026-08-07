Ladakh Launches India's First Snow Leopard Safari Across High-Altitude Wildlife Habitats

Ladakh is set to launch India's first High-Altitude Wildlife Safari, giving travellers a new way to experience one of the country's richest mountain ecosystems. The initiative has been approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and will introduce guided Jeep safaris along some of Ladakh's most popular snow leopard and bird-watching routes.

The move is designed to make wildlife tourism safer, more responsible and better organised. It also marks a first-of-its-kind government model where local communities will play an equal role in protecting Ladakh's wildlife while earning sustainable livelihoods from tourism.

What Is The High-Altitude Wildlife Safari?

The safari will take visitors through Ladakh's famous high-altitude wildlife habitats under the guidance of trained local experts. Unlike private vehicles entering sensitive areas, these will be organised Jeep safaris using specially designed open-back vehicles, similar to the safari experience offered in national parks such as Kaziranga and Ranthambore.

The vehicles will be operated by trained local drivers and guides, giving visitors a better chance to understand the region's wildlife while ensuring minimal disturbance to nature.

The idea is to improve the visitor experience while preventing illegal off-roading, which can damage fragile landscapes and disturb wildlife.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Explores Odense. Must-Visit Spots In Denmark's Fairytale City

The Forest Department has been asked to identify suitable safari routes across some of Ladakh's best-known wildlife regions Hemis National Park, Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil, and Drass.

These areas are known for their snow leopard population and impressive birdlife.

A Paradise For Snow Leopard And Bird Lovers

Ladakh is India's most important destination for spotting the elusive snow leopard.

The region is home to 477 snow leopards, the largest population in the country. India is estimated to have around 718 snow leopards, meaning a majority of them live in Ladakh.

Apart from snow leopards, Ladakh is home to more than 38 mammal species, around 340 bird species, and nearly 1,800 vascular plant species, making it one of India's most biodiverse mountain landscapes.

The new plan is not just about snow leopards. Twenty local youngsters will be selected and trained in birdwatching, bird identification and bird-spotting skills.

Local Communities Will Benefit Directly

The initiative will be implemented through the Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature (SHAN) Conservation Society, which was formed on June 16 this year. Instead of making wildlife conservation solely the government's responsibility, SHAN aims to involve local communities as equal partners.

Also Read: Indian Railways Launches Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra: Check 11-Day Itinerary, Price And Dates

According to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Ladakh's wildlife and high-altitude ecosystem are among its greatest natural assets. He said conservation can succeed only when local communities actively protect nature and also benefit from it through sustainable livelihoods.

Along with the wildlife safari, the SHAN Society has approved several initiatives to improve conservation and responsible tourism across Ladakh, like:

Installing 300 colour-coded waste bins across 40 villages.

Setting up SHAN Wildlife Clubs in 50 government schools, with each school receiving Rs 30,000 to organise wildlife excursions.

Starting annual wildlife photography fellowships for 10 local youths.

Installing interpretative signages in protected areas to discourage littering, illegal off-roading, environmental violations and disturbance to wildlife.

Training 50 women artisans to create miniature replicas of wildlife such as the snow leopard and black-necked crane.

Opening wildlife souvenir shops across Ladakh.

The administration has directed all concerned agencies to complete preparations before the snow leopard sighting season begins this winter.