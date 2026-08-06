Taapsee Pannu Explores Odense. Must-Visit Spots In Denmark's Fairytale City

After busy work schedules, Taapsee Pannu took a relaxing break in Odense, Denmark, a city known for its peaceful streets, beautiful parks and fairytale charm.

Calling it her much-needed "reset," Taapsee shared pictures of lakes, green open spaces, cosy cafes and scenic walking paths that showed a slower and more relaxing side of her life.

Often called Denmark's fairytale city and the birthplace of famous writer Hans Christian Andersen, Odense is perfect for travellers looking for a peaceful holiday away from crowded destinations. If Taapsee's latest travel photos have inspired you, here are some of the best places to visit in the beautiful city of Odense.

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1. Hans Christian Andersen Museum

The Hans Christian Andersen Museum offers a very different experience from a traditional museum. Instead of simply displaying objects and information, it takes visitors on a journey through the life, imagination and stories of the author. Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the museum combines beautiful architecture with music and artworks to help visitors feel connected to Andersen's world.

Photo Credit: Instagram

2. The Funen Village

The Funen Village is an open-air museum where visitors can see what life was like in the 18th and 19th centuries. Traditional houses, farms and workshops bring history to life, while people dressed in old-style attire demonstrate daily activities from that time. As you walk through the village, you can see farm animals, hear the sound of a blacksmith at work and enjoy the peaceful countryside setting.

Photo Credit: Canva

3. Brandts Art Museum

Brandts Art Museum is the largest art museum in Funen and is located inside a beautifully restored former textile factory. It has an impressive collection of Danish art from the past 250 years, giving visitors a chance to explore different styles and time periods. Along with its permanent collection, the museum also hosts special exhibitions every year.

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4. Odin's Odense

Odin's Odense is a family-friendly attraction where visitors can discover how people lived hundreds of years ago. The site features carefully reconstructed Iron Age homes, built using information from archaeological discoveries in Funen and Jutland. Families can enjoy traditional games, take part in hunts and try hands-on activities while learning about history.

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Egeskov Castle

Egeskov Castle is one of Odense's most popular attractions. Surrounded by a beautiful moat, it is considered one of Europe's best-preserved Renaissance castles. Although it is still the private home of Count Michael Ahlefeldt and his family, the castle is open to visitors between April and October. The estate also has award-winning gardens featuring colourful flowers, neatly trimmed hedges, old trees and walking paths.

Photo Credit: Canva

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Whether you are a literature lover, a history buff or simply looking for a peaceful getaway, Odense has something for every traveller.