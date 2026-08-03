Vlogger Shares 10 Truths About Traveling That Everyone Secretly Relates To

Travelling is often portrayed as glamorous on social media, filled with stunning views, luxurious hotels and picture-perfect moments. A travel vlogger, though, has reminded everyone that the reality of travelling is often far less polished. In a video shared on Instagram, the creator shared a list of “travel truths no one wants to admit,” and the observations are so relatable that you just can't deny them.

10 Travel Truths No One Wants To Admit

1. Jeans on flights: While many people choose style over comfort, the vlogger jokes about people who wear jeans on flights, saying it is unnecessarily uncomfortable.

2. Hotel breakfast: The creator also pokes fun at hotel breakfasts, pointing out that despite the impressive buffet spreads, many guests end up sticking to simple toast or a familiar breakfast choice.

3. Window seat: Similarly, the excitement of booking a window seat often fades after a few minutes, especially when the neck pain from trying to sleep kicks in during long flights.

4. Packing light: Another relatable point is about packing. The vlogger points out that carrying only a cabin bag is often more convenient than carrying oversized suitcases, as fewer bags mean less drama.



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5. Airport food: The video also highlights the strange appeal of airport food. Despite being noticeably overpriced, meals at the airport somehow feel worth buying while waiting for a flight.

6. Overpacking: As for overpacking, the vlogger notes that despite carrying extra clothes, most people end up wearing the same two outfits throughout the trip.

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7. All-inclusive trips: The post also highlights how all-inclusive holidays aren't always as relaxing as they appear.

8. Jet lag: The clip also mentioned that returning home after a memorable trip often feels worse than when travelling out, as it can bring a sense of post-travel blues.

9. Group Trips: The list continues with the challenges of group travel, where choosing restaurants, activities or sightseeing plans can quickly become difficult when everyone has different preferences.

10. Souvenirs: Even souvenirs, the vlogger says, often seem like must-buy items while travelling but end up collecting dust once back home.