Woman Left Surprised By What She Found Beyond Eiffel Tower's Glamour

Many people visit the Eiffel Tower expecting a perfect travel experience. However, one woman has shared a different side of the famous Paris landmark, pointing out several things that disappointed her during the visit.

A woman named Meharma shared a video on Instagram documenting her tour of the Eiffel Tower. In the clip, she showed dusty pathways and patches of dry grass around the monument. She said the dirt paths and dry grass welcomed visitors in such a way that by the time they reached the Eiffel Tower, they were covered in dirt.

She also complained about rubbish bins, an unpleasant smell in the area, and the difficulty of visiting the attraction with a child's pram. According to her, visitors were asked to fold the pram and carry it along with their child and luggage.

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Meharma also pointed out warning boards asking tourists to stay alert against pickpockets. She remarked sarcastically that because Paris was so safe, such boards had been placed on top of the Eiffel Tower, saying visitors had to protect themselves from pickpockets.

While climbing the tower, she claimed she noticed spiderwebs in several places, including inside the lifts. She also showed what appeared to be damaged mirrors and described the lifts as being packed with webs, spiders, heat, and people.

Although she enjoyed the view from the first level, she said she found the higher section enclosed and suffocating. She added that she thought the first floor was more fun and said the protective barriers at the top affected the overall experience.

The video also showed rubbish, graffiti, homeless people and crowded public spaces in other parts of Paris. Meharma said she was shocked by the sharp contrast between the city's luxury and poverty. She said that on one side of the same street there was so much glamour, while on the other side there was so much poverty.