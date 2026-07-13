Rann Utsav 2026: Dates, Activities And Complete Travel Guide For Visitors

If you are looking for a travel experience that is different from the usual hill stations and beaches, Rann Utsav in Gujarat deserves a place on your list. Held every year in the beautiful Rann of Kutch, this colourful festival brings together music, dance, local food, traditional crafts and adventure activities in one place. The biggest attraction is the stunning White Desert, which looks even more beautiful when it shines under the moonlight. If you are planning a trip this season, it is a good idea to know the ticket details, dates and top attractions.

Festival Dates

This year's Rann Utsav will be held from November 1, 2026, to March 7, 2027, giving visitors several months to plan their trip.

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If you want the best experience, you can choose your travel dates around some of the festival's special periods. The full moon dates are among the most popular, as the White Desert shines beautifully under the moonlight. These dates are November 22-25, December 21-24, January 20-23 and February 18-21.

Visitors who prefer a calm atmosphere can also plan their visit during the new moon dates on November 9, December 8, January 7 and February 6. The festival also celebrates several festive weeks, including Diwali, which will be observed from November 8 to 14, Christmas from December 18 to January 2, and Valentine's Week from February 7 to 14.

What To Expect

There is something for every kind of traveller. If you love culture, you can enjoy colourful folk music and dance performances, traditional puppet shows, and watch local artisans showcase famous Kutchi handicrafts, Bell Art and Rogan Art.

Adventure lovers can choose from ATV rides, ziplining, paintball, archery, rock climbing, rappelling, Segway rides, bull rides, bungee trampoline, high rope courses, air gun shooting, bouncy moon walker and box cricket.

If you prefer a relaxing holiday, the festival also offers spa treatments, yoga sessions and sound healing to help you stay stress-free. Shopping is another major attraction, with local markets filled with beautiful handmade products such as Bandhani textiles, Ajrakh prints, leather crafts, lacquer work, embroidery and other traditional handicrafts.

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Ticket Sales

Currently, the organisers are offering a 25% discount on ticket bookings from July 31 to August 2. Booking during this limited-time offer can help you save money while securing your preferred travel dates.

Rann Utsav began in 2005 when the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) introduced the White Rann experience under the leadership of then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. What started as a small three-day festival has now become a 100-day celebration at Dhordo. Over the years, the Utsav has attracted more than 20 lakh visitors from over 30 countries.