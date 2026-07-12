Video: 80-Year-Old Woman Reaches World's Highest Motorable Pass, Inspires The Internet

People often make excuses about their age when it comes to travelling or trying something new. But an 80-year-old woman has proved that age is just a number and cannot stop a traveller from chasing her dreams.

While many people hesitate to travel or take on challenging journeys because of their age, the elderly traveller has inspired thousands after reaching Umling La Pass, the world's highest motorable pass, located at an altitude of 19,024 feet.

A video shared by thetravelist, a Chhattisgarh-based travel company, captures her journey to Umling La Pass. The caption reads, "When your spirit is young, age becomes just a number." The post added, "At 80 years old, Dadi Ji reached Umling La Pass (19,024 ft) - the world's highest motorable pass. She didn't just reach a destination. She reminded us that dreams don't retire."

Despite the cold weather and falling snow, she is seen posing beside the iconic "Umling La Pass" signboard. The heartwarming video quickly went viral, with many social media users calling her living proof that age should never stop anyone from chasing their dreams. The comments section was flooded with red hearts and clapping emojis. Many users also praised Dadi Ji's spirit.

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About Umling La Pass

Umling La Pass is located in the Ladakh region near the India-China border. It connects the remote villages of Chisumle and Demchok and is considered the world's highest motorable pass at an altitude of 19,024 feet.

How To Reach Umling La Pass

By air: The nearest airport is Leh Airport (Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport). Regular flights connect Leh with Delhi and several other Indian cities.

By road: From Leh, travellers can hire a taxi or drive towards Chisumle via Hanle. The journey passes through some of Ladakh's most scenic landscapes.

How Difficult Is The Journey?

The last part of the drive to Umling La is steep and challenging because of the high altitude, rough roads and low oxygen levels. There are also no petrol pumps for more than 250 km. After Hanle, there are no food outlets, so carry enough drinking water and snacks.

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In addition, there are no hospitals or major medical facilities near the pass, and phone signals usually disappear before the final climb.

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Umling La is between May and September. During these months, the weather is comparatively pleasant, the roads are open, and snowfall is minimal. From October to April, the region experiences heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.