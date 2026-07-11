Video: Traveller Shows Clean Toilets And Coaches On Madurai-Rameswaram Passenger Train

A passenger's experience on a regular Tamil Nadu train is changing the way many look at rail travel. R Gaurav has shared a video from a Madurai-Rameswaram passenger train, showing clean toilets, shining washbasins, tidy coaches and litter-free platforms and railway tracks.

The video surprised many, for the traveller said such levels of cleanliness were expected only on “premium, express or high-end trains.” The train remained clean throughout the journey, he said.

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On Instagram, R Gaurav wrote, “During my journey from Madurai to Rameswaram on a regular passenger train, I experienced something that genuinely deserves appreciation. We often assume that only premium, express or high end trains are maintained well, but this simple passenger train proved that cleanliness and comfort are possible even in the most basic railway services.”

“What impressed me the most was how clean the entire train was. The seating area was neat, the floors were spotless and there was no litter lying around. The washrooms, which are usually the biggest concern for passengers, were surprisingly well maintained. They were clean, usable and free from the unpleasant conditions that many travellers unfortunately expect. Even the wash basin and sink area were hygienic, with no overflowing water or accumulated waste.”

Viewers on social media also expressed happiness, appreciating the travellers and staff for maintaining the train and track. “South Indians maintain discipline in all fields,” said a person. Another wrote, “Perfect, big love to Indian rail workers.” One of the viewers pointed out that the reason for cleanliness was that “nobody chewed gutkha or paan masala in South India.”

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The passenger said the journey showed that keeping trains clean was a shared responsibility. While railway staff work to maintain cleanliness, passengers also play an important role by not throwing litter, using dustbins, leaving washrooms clean after use and taking care of public property.

He also pointed out that this was not a premium or high-speed train, but a regular passenger train used by everyday commuters. Despite that, it remained clean throughout the journey. When railway staff do their job well and passengers act responsibly, even ordinary and affordable trains can offer a clean and comfortable travel experience, he said.