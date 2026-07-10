Received Your Unreserved Ticket On WhatsApp? Railways Says That's Not Valid, Passengers Push Back

The Railways said that only the original ticket shown on the Rail One app will be accepted during checks. Screenshots, photos, PDF copies and tickets sent through WhatsApp or other messaging apps will not be treated as valid proof of travel.

It has also made it compulsory for the ticket to be on the same mobile phone that was used to book it. Passengers must buy digital unreserved tickets before the train leaves the boarding station. Any booking made after departure will be considered invalid.

South East Central Railway shared the same information on its official X account. The post said, "An unreserved ticket booked through the RailOne App is considered valid only on the same registered mobile from which the ticket was issued. It is also mandatory to carry a photo identity card along with the said mobile during the journey. Tickets received via WhatsApp, screenshot, or other means are not considered valid travel authorisation." The post also included a video.

The clarification came after a passenger was recently fined for showing a WhatsApp screenshot instead of the original digital ticket.

However, many social media users expressed concern over the new mandate, arguing that it could create difficulties for elderly passengers and others who rely on family members to book unreserved tickets on their behalf. While RailOne has emerged as a popular platform for ticket bookings, several users questioned how the rule would work in real-life situations where the traveller is not the person who purchased the ticket.

"I book online tickets for my family. The tickets are valid, and I have the ID. What else is needed now? This is just thuggery," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Make rules in such a way that everyone can use them. Elderly people and many others don't know how to use apps like RailOne or UTS. Do you even think about them? This isn't a proper system; it's just a mess."

A third user highlighted a common concern, writing, "I book tickets for my entire family, and most of the time I don't travel with them. What am I supposed to do now-give them my mobile phone as well?"