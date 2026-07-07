RRB Releases NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card For July 10 Examination

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT)-2. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination on July 10, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official regional RRB websites.

Candidates can access their admit cards by logging in with their registration number or enrolment number and date of birth. The admit card has been issued for candidates who qualified in the CBT-1 examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under Advertisement No. CEN 06/2025 to fill 5,810 Graduate Level vacancies in the Indian Railways.

Direct link to check and download the Admit Card

Recruitment timeline

The online application process began on October 21, 2025, and ended on November 27, 2025. Candidates were allowed to make corrections to their application forms between November 30 and December 9, 2025.

The CBT-1 examination was held from March 16 to March 27, 2026, and its results were declared on June 11, 2026. Before the release of the admit card, RRB had issued the exam city intimation slip for CBT-2 on June 30, 2026.

Eligibility and application fee

The recruitment is open to candidates who were 18 to 33 years of age as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

The application fee was Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories, while SC, ST, EBC and all female candidates had to pay Rs 250.

As per the recruitment notification, eligible candidates from the General, OBC and EWS categories will receive a Rs 400 refund after appearing in the CBT-1 examination. Candidates from the other eligible categories will get a full refund of Rs 250.

Important instructions

RRB has advised candidates to carefully check all the details mentioned on their admit card before the examination. They should also follow the instructions provided on the official regional RRB websites and carry the required documents to the examination centre on the day of the test.