Passenger Flags Unauthorised Water Bottle Sold At Prayagraj Station, Railway Responds

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Station has sparked controversy about the sale of alleged fake drinking water bottle at railway stations. On July 1, an X user named @Lawyer_Kalpana shared a video that shows a passenger confronting the outlet manager selling bottled water of a brand called "Elvish" instead of authorised railway-approved products. As per reports, the outlet is at Prayagraj Junction's Platform 8.

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In the clip, the person argued that passengers have the right to access approved products at railway stations and questioned the vendor about the source of the water bottles being sold.

During the exchange, the commuter also alleged that the stall staff appeared indifferent to his concerns rather than addressing the issue. He further claimed that the brand being sold lacked the necessary approval to be marketed at the station. They called for action if the allegations were found to be true. He also argued that selling unauthorised bottled water could compromise passenger safety, especially at one of India's busiest railway stations.

Watch the full video below:

Railways Respond To Alleged Fake Water Bottle Video

Following the online attention generated by the video, Railway Seva responded publicly to the complaint.

"Related officials are being informed. @drmprayagrajnc We apologise for the inconvenience. We request you to please share your mobile number with us alternatively via DM. You can also directly register your complaint at RailMadad for prompt resolution," Railway Seva said in its reply.

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Watch the full response below:

As of writing, the Railways have not confirmed if the water bottle was fake, or if they had authorised the sale of such water bottles on the stations.