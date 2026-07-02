After Years Of Odd Jobs, Kerala Man Becomes First Indian Train Captain For UAE's New Etihad Rail

Not every railway journey begins at a station. For Nishad from Kerala, it began with years of doing whatever job he could find to build a better life in the UAE. Today, that journey has come full circle, as the 29-year-old makes history by becoming the first Indian train captain for Etihad Rail, one of the UAE's biggest transport projects.

This young man from Kerala once worked as a cashier, sold perfumes, made hot dog sandwiches and delivered orders. At just 29, the Alappuzha native will be one of the drivers leading the UAE's brand-new high-speed passenger trains, marking a proud moment not only for his family but also for the Indian community living in the UAE.

Kerala Man Is Now Etihad Rail's First Indian Train Captain

His big moment comes as Etihad Rail launches its long-awaited passenger service. When the first train leaves Fujairah for Abu Dhabi, Nishad will be in the driver's cabin. According to The Week, he joins Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Sara Al Mazrouei, who became the UAE's first national train captains earlier this year. Nishad is now the first Indian to earn the same honour.

But this success didn't come easily. According to Mathrubhumi reports, Nishad moved to the UAE in 2014 looking for better opportunities. Like many people starting a new life abroad, he took up whatever work he could find. His life changed in 2017 when he got his first railway job with the Palm Jumeirah Monorail.

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From there, he kept moving forward, working with the Dubai Tram and the Dubai Metro. Later, he also worked at Zayed International Airport. There was one moment when his dream almost slipped away. In 2020, Nishad applied for a job with Etihad Rail, but a small mistake in his email address stopped his application from moving ahead.

Many people would have given up after such a setback, but Nishad didn't. He applied again in 2022, cleared all the tests and interviews, and finally achieved the dream he had been working towards for years.

UAE's First National Passenger Train

Nishad's achievement comes at the perfect time as Etihad Rail prepares to transform travel across the UAE. According to The Week, the trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, cutting the journey between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi to just one hour and 45 minutes. Around 10 million passengers are expected to use the service every year. Travellers can enjoy assigned seating, free Wi-Fi, charging points, fold-out tables, luggage storage, extra legroom and space for up to 400 passengers on each train once the full network is operational.

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For Nishad, this is the result of years of determination. From doing multiple odd jobs to becoming the first Indian train captain for one of the UAE's biggest transport projects, his journey is a powerful reminder that sometimes the longest journeys lead to the biggest dreams coming true.