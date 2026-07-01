Pune's Lohagad Fort Closed After Tourist Rush As It Turns Into Crime Investigation Site

For years, Lohagad Fort has been one of Maharashtra's popular weekend getaways, attracting trekkers, history lovers and families looking to enjoy breathtaking views near Lonavala. But over the past week, the centuries-old fort has been making headlines for a very different reason. After a sudden surge in visitors following the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, authorities have now temporarily restricted access to the fort as police continue their investigation.

Lohagad Fort Temporarily Closed Amid Ongoing Investigation

The historic fort, located around 50 km from Pune, witnessed an unusual spike in tourist numbers after news of the shocking case spread. Officials said many people were visiting not to admire the fort's history or scenic beauty, but to see the gorge where Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death. According to NDTV report, holiday footfall increased from around 1,000 visitors to nearly 1,500, while weekday visitors rose from about 400 to over 600.

Now, the gates have been temporarily closed to help investigators do their work.

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Historic Location In Pune

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Lohagad fort is famous for much more than the current headlines. Sitting at an altitude of 1,033 metres, Lohagad, meaning ‘Iron Fort,' has stood strong for centuries. It has witnessed the rule of several powerful dynasties and is best known for its connection with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who captured the fort in 1648. After briefly losing it to the Mughals under the Treaty of Purandar, he won it back in 1670 and used it to store the wealth brought from the Surat campaign.

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One of Lohagad's biggest attractions is its unique Vinchu Kata, or ‘Scorpion's Tail,' a narrow rocky extension that looks like the tail of a scorpion from above. Along with its massive stone gates, ancient walls and stunning monsoon views, it has made the fort one of the most popular trekking destinations near Pune and Mumbai.

The fort is also connected to the neighbouring Visapur Fort through a mountain ridge, making it a favourite destination for trekkers who often explore both forts in a single trip. Thanks to its relatively easy trek, breathtaking viewpoints and historical importance, Lohagad has long been one of Maharashtra's most visited hill forts.

Visitors will have to wait before they can once again explore it.