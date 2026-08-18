Jharkhand Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Jharkhand's student leader Devendra Nath Mahato called off his hunger strike late this evening -- hours after the Hemant Soren government cancelled all exams and recruitment made for government jobs following weeks of student protests.

Mahato, who is admitted to Ranchi's Sadar Hospital, called off his fast after meeting ministers and MLAs who came to visit him.

Thanking the government, he said the ongoing probe was targeting those involved in examination irregularities. The students, he added, will continue to support efforts to remove corruption from the examination system and will cooperate with the government in the ongoing reform process.

"They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mahato stressed that they wanted a system that would prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future.

"In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again… We will cooperate with the government in this endeavour," he added.

Late on Monday evening, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said all exams and recruitment made for government jobs stand cancelled, including the JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) and the JSSC CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Committee-Combined Graduate Level) exams.

"All the mistakes, big or small, that have occurred since 2014 will be investigated. The CID will probe all exams held in Jharkhand since 2014," Soren said.

The students, though, have refused to call off their protest, insisting on a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.