US Tourist Visa Wait Times Increase In India, Check Updates For Hyderabad, Mumbai And More

The wait for a US tourist visa has become significantly longer for Indian travellers, with applicants in Hyderabad and Mumbai now facing average interview wait times of 9.5 months, according to the latest data released by the US Department of State. The updated figures, published on June 18, show that appointment delays have increased across most major Indian consulates, making it necessary for travellers to plan their trips much further in advance.

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What Are The Current Visa Wait Times In India

The revised data indicate that Hyderabad and Mumbai currently have the longest average wait times for B1/B2 visitor visa interviews among India's US consular posts, placing them among the longest globally. New Delhi has also witnessed an increase, with applicants waiting around 7.5 months on average, while Chennai's wait time stands at 5.5 months. Kolkata remains the only major Indian consulate where waiting periods have eased slightly, dropping from 4.5 months to four months.

Check out the time below:

City Average Wait Time Hyderabad 9.5 months Mumbai 9.5 months New Delhi 7.5 months Chennai 5.5 months Kolkata 4 months

The figures refer to average waiting periods for interview-required B1/B2 visitor visas, which are issued for tourism and business travel. The US Department of State updates these estimates every month, and the waiting period is measured from the time an applicant pays the visa fee until the interview date. The department also notes that these timelines are estimates and do not guarantee an appointment on a specific date.

The State Department says additional appointment slots are released regularly, meaning applicants who have already booked an interview should continue checking the scheduling system, as they may be able to reschedule to an earlier date if new slots become available.

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Is This Waiting Time Confirmed?

Yes, but applicants should note that the published wait times apply only to interview-required visitor visas and do not include the time taken for administrative processing after the interview or passport delivery. Certain eligible applicants may qualify for an interview waiver, and those timelines are reported separately.