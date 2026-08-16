Air India Express Flyer 'Accidentally' Fires At Varanasi Airport, 2 Injured

At least two persons were injured after a licensed pistol of a passenger went off during security screening at the airport in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi this morning, the police said.

The passenger, identified as Kamlesh Rai from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with his wife to travel to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX1810.

The accidental firing occurred when his weapon and its ammunition were being inspected during the security checking, the police said.

While a female security staff member was hit on the leg, another person standing nearby was hit on the thumb. Both have been sent to a private hospital for treatment, the police said.

"Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pindra), arrived at the scene. The site is being inspected, and necessary details are being gathered. Appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter," senior police officer Neetu Kadyan said on X.

The airport also issued a statement on the incident.

"Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway," the airport said.

Tracking data on FlightRadar24 showed the flight IX1810 departed 14 minutes after its scheduled time, and it was not immediately clear if Kamlesh Rai or his wife were allowed to board it.

Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?

A firearm on a flight can be legally transported after it is completely unloaded and packed inside a locked, hard-sided container.

It should also be explicitly declared at the airline check-in counter along with valid licences and separate ammunition storage.

A passenger can carry one licensed revolver, pistol or shotgun and fifty cartridges in registered baggage.

On domestic flights, a flyer has to pay a handling charge of about Rs 5,000, excluding taxes, per firearm and 50 cartridges. It is around $100 for international flights.