Bike Thief Breaks Into Triumph Showroom But Steals KTM Motorcycle: Watch Video

In Varanasi, CCTV footage captured a perpetrator stealing a motorcycle after spending more than four hours inside a Triumph Motorcycles showroom before fleeing with a KTM bike worth Rs 4.71 lakh. Interestingly, the video clip circulating online shows what seems to be a brand new Triumph Tracker 400 and a Triumph Tiger parked in the dealership when the man decided to flee with the KTM. For context, the Tiger is worth more than KTM's adventure motorcycle.

During this period, the man was seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Lungi Dance", preparing and drinking coffee, taking a bath, drying his clothes, and moving freely around the premises.

Escape With KTM Bike

After remaining inside the showroom for nearly four-and-a-half hours, the man fled with the store manager's KTM motorcycle, valued at claimed to be worth Rs 4.71 lakh. However, the motorcycle is sold at Rs 4.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The incident took place in the Manduadih police station area of Varanasi.

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Official Police Statement

The Varanasi Police confirmed the case in an official statement issued on Thursday. In a post on X, the DCP Varuna Zone Commissionerate said: "In connection with the aforementioned case, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Manduadih Police Station, Varanasi Commissionerate, and necessary investigative actions are being taken."

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KTM 390 Adventure S

The stolen motorcycle in the Varanasi showroom theft case was identified as a KTM 390 Adventure S. It is powered by a 398.63 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 46 PS at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

The bike comes with cornering ABS, traction control, WP APEX adjustable suspension, 237 mm ground clearance, and a 14.5-litre fuel tank, making it a capable adventure-touring motorcycle.