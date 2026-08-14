Bike Thief Breaks Into Triumph Showroom But Steals KTM Motorcycle: Watch Video

- CCTV showed a man stealing a KTM bike after four hours inside a Varanasi showroom
- The man danced, drank coffee, bathed, and moved freely before fleeing with the KTM bike
- The stolen KTM 390 Adventure S is valued at around Rs 4.04 lakh ex-showroom price
In Varanasi, CCTV footage captured a perpetrator stealing a motorcycle after spending more than four hours inside a Triumph Motorcycles showroom before fleeing with a KTM bike worth Rs 4.71 lakh. Interestingly, the video clip circulating online shows what seems to be a brand new Triumph Tracker 400 and a Triumph Tiger parked in the dealership when the man decided to flee with the KTM. For context, the Tiger is worth more than KTM's adventure motorcycle.
Varanasi: A thief spent 4 hours inside a bike agency, made coffee, took a bath, danced to music, and even dried his clothes before fleeing with the manager's ₹4.70 lakh KTM bike😭💀 pic.twitter.com/6C5cdMOhnM— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 13, 2026
During this period, the man was seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Lungi Dance", preparing and drinking coffee, taking a bath, drying his clothes, and moving freely around the premises.
Escape With KTM Bike
After remaining inside the showroom for nearly four-and-a-half hours, the man fled with the store manager's KTM motorcycle, valued at claimed to be worth Rs 4.71 lakh. However, the motorcycle is sold at Rs 4.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The incident took place in the Manduadih police station area of Varanasi.
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Official Police Statement
The Varanasi Police confirmed the case in an official statement issued on Thursday. In a post on X, the DCP Varuna Zone Commissionerate said: "In connection with the aforementioned case, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Manduadih Police Station, Varanasi Commissionerate, and necessary investigative actions are being taken."
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KTM 390 Adventure S
The stolen motorcycle in the Varanasi showroom theft case was identified as a KTM 390 Adventure S. It is powered by a 398.63 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 46 PS at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.
The bike comes with cornering ABS, traction control, WP APEX adjustable suspension, 237 mm ground clearance, and a 14.5-litre fuel tank, making it a capable adventure-touring motorcycle.
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