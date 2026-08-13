'Lungi Dance', Bath, Coffee: Thief Chills In Showroom For Hours, Steals Rs 5-Lakh Bike

In a bizarre incident that has emerged from Varanasi, a man is seen spending over four hours in an automobile showroom, and fleeing with a bike worth Rs 4.71 lakh.

CCTV footage of the astonishing incident has emerged on social media, quickly going viral.

In the video, the man is seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Lungi Dance" inside the showroom.

According to sources, the thief stayed in the motorcycle showroom for about four-and-a-half hours. During this time, he leisurely made a coffee for himself and drank it. He then even took a bath, dried his clothes and danced to the song.

He then fled with the store manager's luxury KTM bike worth Rs 4.71 lakh.

The incident happened in the Manduadih police station area of Varanasi.

The Varanasi Police on Thursday issued a statement on the incident. In a post on X, the DCP Varuna Zone Commissionerate said that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

"In connection with the aforementioned case, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Manduadih Police Station, Varanasi Commissionerate, and necessary investigative actions are being taken," it wrote.

(With inputs from Piyush Acharya)