Triumph Tracker 400 Review: Speed, But With An Edge

It began with the Speed, then the Scrambler set the tone. Soon, the line-up grew. Speed T4, Scrambler XC, Thruxton, each added its own flavour. Now enters the Tracker, the newest chapter in Triumph's 400 cc story. But beyond the badge, what's it like to ride? More importantly, let's explore where the Tracker 400 truly belongs.

Triumph Tracker 400: Price And Positioning

At Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tracker slots in above the Speed, asking a premium of Rs 15,000. In return, Tracker offers a sharper edge. There's more performance on tap, complemented by a design that leans into aggression.

ALSO READ - 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: A Rebel That's Finally Growing Up

Despite the 'Tracker' badge and its purposeful stance, this isn't a dirt oval special straight out of the box. Instead, Triumph positions it as a sportier, more focused take on the Speed.

Much of the hardware is familiar. The headlight, brakes, tank, and instrumentation are shared, but the character shifts. With its tweaked suspension, stickier tyres, and revised engine tune, the Tracker feels closest to the Thruxton in intent, blending accessibility with a more performance-driven personality.

Triumph Tracker 400: Ride Experience

On paper, it's a smaller 349-cc motor, but out on the road, the Tracker feels anything but. With 40 PS and 32 Nm on tap, it delivers a lively, torque-rich character that's both approachable and engaging. There's an eager, free-revving nature to it, and thanks to a revised final drive. It has two teeth fewer on the rear sprocket, along with a slight bump in power, the response feels sharper, more urgent than the Speed 400.

The gains are immediately noticeable, whether you're rolling on the throttle or stretching its legs out on the highway, where it holds higher speeds with ease while remaining composed even with a pillion or luggage.

ALSO READ - Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Not Just A Motorcycle, It's A Statement

What stands out is its versatility. It's quick off the mark, cruises comfortably at triple-digit speeds, and does it all without feeling strained or buzzy. Yet, unlike a sharper KTM 390 Duke R, the power delivery remains linear and predictable, making it easy to exploit if you are upgrading from a 150-200 cc motorcycle. The electronics suite adds to the confidence, with ABS, switchable traction control, and full LED lighting rounding things off.

Swing a leg over, and the differences from the Speed 400 become clearer. A tighter rake, shorter wheelbase, and slightly forward-set handlebars lend a more aggressive stance, complemented by rear-set footpegs. The result is a sportier, more involved riding experience, one that even taller riders might find surprisingly well-suited.

Triumph Tracker 400: Final Take

Everything on Tracker 400, much like other 400s from Triumph, feels well put together, cohesive, and unmistakably premium. Yet, like any design-led machine, it invites personal interpretation. The side panels and seat cowl, for instance, may not appeal to everyone, and that's the beauty of it.

At its core, the Tracker is a sharper, more focused evolution of the Speed, wrapped in a more assertive identity. It doesn't stray far from the familiar 400-cc formula, but adds just enough edge to stand apart. And that's precisely where its appeal lies. Tracker 400 appeals to riders who want something more distinctive, without losing the accessibility and charm.