2026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: A Rebel That's Finally Growing Up

If motorcycles were judged purely on design, the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler would easily rank among the most desirable. With its rugged stance and purposeful detailing, this Yezdi in a new avatar continues to draw attention. Does it back up the looks with substance?

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Engine Tweaks

At the heart of the update is the reworked 334-cc 'Katar' engine, now lighter and internally revised. Producing around 30 hp and 30 Nm, the motor delivers slightly improved output, but more importantly, a significant reduction in noise, vibration and harshness. The difference is noticeable on the move. The engine feels more refined, with vibrations only creeping in beyond 6,000 rpm.

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The power delivery is strong in the low and mid-range, making the Scrambler engaging and eager when pushed. However, short gearing in the lower ratios means frequent shifts in city traffic. Fuelling, too, still needs fine-tuning, with occasional stalling experienced.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Changes Under The Skin

Built on a roadster-derived platform, the Yezdi Scrambler sticks to a distinctive design philosophy. The sculpted fuel tank, minimalist fenders and fresh colour options enhance its visual appeal, while the redesigned radiator improves heat management. A notable highlight is the significant 10-kilogram weight reduction, achieved partly by removing one of the twin exhausts. This simply results in a better power-to-weight ratio and, thereby a more agile feel.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Feel The Slide

The riding experience reflects that intent. The motorcycle feels compact and tightly packaged, offering excellent control, especially off the beaten path. It remains playful on loose surfaces, with grippy block-pattern tyres. Wide handlebars offer leverage to quick direction changes. That said, the cross-spoke tube tyres could be a concern on long rides if punctures strike.

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Suspension has been revised, with softer rear springs improving ride quality over broken roads, although the setup can feel slightly bouncy on smooth tarmac. Braking duties are handled by dual-channel ABS, with the added flexibility of switching off the rear for off-road use.

One clear miss is the instrument console, which lacks connectivity features and suffers from poor readability under direct sunlight. This is an area that needs immediate attention across Jawa-Yezdi models.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Price And Verdict

In a niche segment where scramblers remain limited in number, rivals from brands like Triumph and Royal Enfield may offer bigger engines, but the Yezdi stands out with its affordability. Priced at around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom), it undercuts competition by a fair margin.

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler still has its quirks and compromises. The ergonomics are tight, especially if you are tall. It may not be the most practical everyday companion, but its character remains intact. It's a motorcycle that prioritises fun, invites a bit of mischief, and reminds you why riding sideways can sometimes be the best way forward.

