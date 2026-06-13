Punjabi Singer Satinder Sartaaj Takes Delivery Of Custom Yezdi Roadster

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, known for his Sufi music and soulful compositions, is also a motorcycle enthusiast. His passion for bikes was first showcased in his music track "Yezdi," which features a pastel-green D250 Classic. Recently, he acquired a Roadster from the brand, a custom machine that has a similar appearance.

Specifically customised for Satinder Sartaaj, the Yezdi Roadster comes finishedin Sharkskin Blue paint scheme. Making it unique are exclusive graphics on the fuel tank wit "Satinder SartaajXYezdi Custom" decals on the fuel. The same decals are placed on few other places on the motorcycle. Along with this, the motorcycle gets quilted seats with white stiching and a pillion backrest. Additionally, the motorcycle gets bar-end mirrors and a grille on the headlight.

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Mechanically, Satinder Sartaaj's Yezdi Roadster is the same as the standard version of the motorcycle. It comes with a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine. The unit is tuned to produce 29 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The power is transferred to the wheel via six-speed transmission with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

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The motorcycle has a dual-exhaust configuration and is also fitted with dual-channel ABS, a fully digital instrument panel, LED lighting, and alloy wheels paired with tubeless tires. The braking system consists of a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, enhanced by dual-channel ABS sourced from Continental.

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The motorcycle is supported by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers designed for touring comfort. The seat height is 795 mm, and the ground clearance is 171 mm. Additionally, the motorcycle includes center-forward footpegs designed for a more relaxed riding position. With all of this, the bike has a starting price of Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.