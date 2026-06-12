Amazon India Sees 2X Growth In Online Two-Wheeler Sales

Amazon India has reported a significant surge in its online two-wheeler marketplace, registering a twofold year-on-year growth in sales volumes. The growth highlights a notable shift in how Indian consumers, particularly in smaller cities, are approaching vehicle purchases, with digital platforms increasingly becoming a preferred channel.

A key driver behind this growth has been strong demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. According to the company, nearly two-thirds of all two-wheeler buyers on its platform come from non-metro regions. This trend is even more pronounced in the electric vehicle segment, where close to 70 per cent of demand originates from these areas.

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Amazon India also noted that over the past year, first-time digital buyers from more than 2,300 Tier 3 towns completed two-wheeler purchases through its platform. This indicates increasing trust in online purchasing for high-value products, even in regions where access to physical dealerships may be limited.

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The platform has witnessed a clear move towards higher-value and feature-rich offerings. The average transaction value for two-wheelers sold online now exceeds Rs 1 lakh, reflecting growing consumer preference for premium products.

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Premium motorcycle bookings recorded nearly fivefold growth compared to the previous year, while commuter motorcycle sales more than doubled. Internal combustion engine scooters also saw steady traction, with volumes increasing by 50 percent year-on-year.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, mid-premium models priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh now account for more than half of total demand. This shift suggests that buyers are moving beyond entry-level electric scooters in favour of more capable and better-equipped options.

While the company has not disclosed overall sales figures, the growth trends indicate a broader transformation in India's two-wheeler buying behaviour, with online channels playing an increasingly important role.