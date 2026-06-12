Honda HooRide 125 Is A Feature-Packed ADV Scooter That India Won't Get

Honda has unveiled an all-new adventure-style scooter, the HooRide 125, in China, showcasing a bold direction that contrasts sharply with its conservative scooter strategy in India. Called Wuyang Honda HooRide 125 in the Chinese market, the two-wheeler seems inspired by the Africa Twin in styling and is full to the brim with features. It is to be noted that Wuyang Honda is a joint venture between Honda Motor and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).

Engine

Powering the HooRide 125 is the familiar 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled eSP+ engine sourced from the PCX 125. This motor produces 11hp and 11.7 Nm, while also delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 47.17 kmpl.

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Design and Practicality

Visually, the HooRide 125 stands out with its aggressive front fascia featuring twin-pod LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs, and a tall, adjustable windscreen. The front apron carries a beak-like design, reinforcing its ADV identity. The scooter also gets a flat floorboard and a stepped single-piece seat, enhancing everyday usability.

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Honda has cleverly packaged the scooter by placing the 8.2-litre fuel tank under the floorboard, freeing up significant underseat storage. The company claims the boot can accommodate two half-face helmets, adding to its practicality.

Features and Hardware

The HooRide 125 comes loaded with features, including keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), NFC key card and smartphone connectivity. It also gets Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports, a front glovebox and a dedicated mounting bar for devices such as smartphones or action cameras, including compatibility with DJI units.

Cycle parts include telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and disc brakes at both ends. Notably, it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tyres, giving it a motorcycle-like stance.

India Launch Unlikely

Despite its distinctive appeal, the Honda HooRide 125 is currently limited to China and is unlikely to be introduced in India. Given Honda's cautious approach in the Indian scooter segment, such niche and premium offerings remain a low priority, even though similar products could attract enthusiast attention.