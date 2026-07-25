Honda ADV160 Breaks Cover With Maxi-Scooter Style

Honda has taken the wraps off the ADV160 in India, bringing a maxi-scooter with adventure-inspired styling into the country's two-wheeler market. It stands out not just for its design, but also because Honda says it will be locally manufactured and exported, which should help keep pricing competitive once it goes on sale.

Adventure Design

The ADV160 is styled like a smaller version of the X-ADV, and that gives it a more rugged look than a typical scooter. It gets a tall adjustable windscreen, twin LED headlamps and block-pattern tyres, all of which support Honda's "City Adventure" idea for the model. The overall shape is clearly aimed at riders who want something practical, but with a little more road presence.



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Honda has also positioned the ADV160 as one of the first E85-compliant scooters shown in India. That means it can run on fuel blends with up to 85 per cent ethanol, which is a notable detail as fuel technology continues to evolve in the country.

Features And Practicality

The ADV160 comes with a TFT instrument display that supports Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity. Other useful features include USB charging, Honda Selectable Torque Control, single-channel ABS and a 27-litre underseat storage compartment.

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Engine And Hardware

Power comes from a 157cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 16.3 hp and 14.9 Nm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The E85 compatibility is one of the scooter's key talking points, especially for buyers interested in future-ready fuel options.

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The ADV160 rides on a telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorbers. It uses a 14-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel, while the scooter itself weighs 133kg. Seat height is 780mm, ground clearance is 165mm and fuel tank capacity is 8.1 litres.