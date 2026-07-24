Honda Rebel 500, Rebel 300 Unveiled Ahead Of India Launch

Honda has unveiled the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 for the Indian market ahead of their launch, giving cruiser buyers two new options that stay close to the brand's global Rebel identity. Both motorcycles are set to be locally manufactured, which should help Honda price them more competitively than the earlier imported Rebel 500 sold in India.

Shared Cruiser Design

The two models carry the same bobber-style design language, which is central to the Rebel family. Both motorcycles get a teardrop fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a two-piece seat and a short exhaust.

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A major advantage for Indian riders is the low 690 mm seat height. The upright handlebar and forward-set footpegs also support a relaxed riding posture, which is exactly what most buyers expect from a cruiser.

Honda Rebel 300

Honda Rebel 300

The Honda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces around 30 hp and 27.5 Nm. It uses a six-speed gearbox and will be offered in both standard and E-Clutch variants. Honda's E-Clutch system allows gear shifts without using the clutch lever.

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The Rebel 300 weighs 172 kg and rides on a conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin rear shock absorbers. Tyres measure 130/90-16 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear.

Honda Rebel 500

The Rebel 500 follows the same format but with more mid-capacity performance. It uses a 471cc parallel-twin engine that makes 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm at 6,000rpm. Like the smaller model, it gets a six-speed gearbox and will also be offered in standard and E-Clutch versions.

At 191kg, the Rebel 500 is heavier, but it still keeps the low-slung stance and accessible seat height that define the range.

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Features And Equipment

Honda has kept both motorcycles relatively straightforward, without features such as riding modes or traction control. That may sound conservative, but it also helps the bikes stay true to the old-school cruiser formula. Both models do get dual-channel ABS as standard.

One notable India-specific detail is the new circular TFT display, which replaces the LCD screen seen on international models. Honda says this unit has been developed specifically for the locally manufactured versions, giving them a more premium touch without changing the motorcycles' core character.