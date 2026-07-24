2026 Honda CB350 Range Updated With New Colours, Graphics

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced an updated CB350 range in India, strengthening its modern classic motorcycle portfolio. The lineup includes the Honda CB350, CB350RS, and CB350C, with each model offering a distinct design approach for different types of riders.

The Honda CB350 continues as a modern retro motorcycle, combining classic styling elements with a contemporary design. The CB350RS follows a more Retro-Sporty theme with a bolder appearance, while the CB350C is positioned as a pure heritage roadster with a relaxed riding posture.

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As part of the update, the entire CB350 range receives new colour options, updated graphics, and dark theme elements. These changes add more visual variety to the lineup while retaining the overall design language of Honda's modern classic motorcycles.

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The CB350 family is aimed at customers looking for motorcycles with retro-inspired styling and everyday usability. With three distinct variants, Honda offers different interpretations of the heritage motorcycle format, from a modern retro roadster to a sportier variant and a more traditional roadster.

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The Honda CB350 series comes equipped with a dual-channel ABS braking system. The motorcycles get a 310 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake setup. The range rides on a 100/90-19M/C 57H front tyre and a 130/70-18M/C 63H rear tyre, offering a balanced braking and tyre setup for everyday riding.

The Honda CB350 range is powered by a 348.36 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. It puts out 21.07 hp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.