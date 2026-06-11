Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Electric Mini Bikes Unveiled; Top Speed Up To 95 Km/h

Harley-Davidson's electric vehicle division, LiveWire, has taken the wraps off two new electric mini bikes - the Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Street. Designed in collaboration with Taiwanese two-wheeler giant Kymco, the new models are aimed at younger riders, beginners, and those looking for a compact yet capable electric motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Electric Mini Bikes will first go on sale in the UK later this year and are positioned as premium entry-level electric motorcycles.

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The Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Electric Mini Bikes feature a simple and functional design. Both models are built around a tubular steel frame, while the battery pack housing acts as a structural element of the chassis. Buyers can choose between Mossy Oat and Liquid Black colour options.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Street is the road-legal version and comes equipped with mirrors, LED lighting, indicators, an instrument cluster, and a rear fender. On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail is focused on off-road fun and skips most of these road-going components. It also gets knobby off-road tyres, while the Street variant rides on road-friendly rubber.

Powering the Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Electric Mini Bikes are dual removable battery packs with a combined capacity of 1.74 kWh. Under normal riding conditions, the bikes can travel up to 85 km on a single charge. However, at a constant speed of around 32 km/h, the claimed range increases to approximately 117 km.

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Performance is quite impressive for motorcycles of this size. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Electric Mini Bikes can achieve a top speed of 95 km/h and sprint from 0-48 km/h in just three seconds. Charging from 20 to 80 percent takes around two hours.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Street

The Trail version weighs 114.7 kg, making it lighter than the Street model, which tips the scales at 120.6 kg. Seat heights stand at 736.6 mm for the Trail and 762 mm for the Street, making both bikes accessible to a wide range of riders.

LiveWire says the new S4 Honcho range delivers performance comparable to petrol-powered 125cc pit bikes while offering the benefits of electric mobility.

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The Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail is priced at GBP 4,599 (around Rs 5.88 lakh), while the Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Street costs GBP 4,999 (approximately Rs 6.39 lakh).