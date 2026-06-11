BMW F 450 GS Fresh Bookings Put On Hold; Check Details

The BMW F 450 GS has received an overwhelming response in the Indian market, leading BMW Motorrad to temporarily pause fresh bookings for the adventure motorcycle. Launched in April 2026, the BMW F 450 GS is the newest and most affordable model in the brand's iconic GS lineup. However, less than two months after its launch, dealer sources suggest that all currently allocated units have already been booked.

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According to reports, BMW Motorrad has stopped accepting fresh bookings for the BMW F 450 GS until the next allocation cycle begins. While the company has not issued an official statement on the matter, reports indicate that demand for the BMW F 450 GS has exceeded initial expectations.

The first batch of motorcycles allocated for India has reportedly been sold out. As a result, customers interested in purchasing the BMW F 450 GS may have to wait until the next round of allocations becomes available. Sources suggest that bookings for the Base and Exclusive variants of the BMW F 450 GS could reopen sometime after July 2026. Meanwhile, buyers interested in the top-spec GS Trophy variant may have to wait even longer, with the next allocation cycle expected after September.

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The BMW F 450 GS is available in three variants - Base, Exclusive, and GS Trophy. All three versions are said to have been fully booked in the current allocation cycle.

Customers who booked the BMW F 450 GS during the initial booking phase are reportedly being informed of a waiting period of around three to four months. Those planning to place bookings in the next allocation cycle should also be prepared for similar delivery timelines. Some reports from major cities suggest that waiting periods could be significantly longer depending on demand and availability. Since deliveries have not yet commenced in large numbers, a clearer picture is expected once the first batch reaches customers.

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The BMW F 450 GS has generated considerable excitement among adventure bike enthusiasts. Powered by a new 450cc parallel-twin engine, the BMW F 450 GS produces nearly 48 bhp and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle weighs 178 kg and features long-travel suspension, multiple riding modes, traction control, dual-channel ABS, and a TFT display.

Adding to its appeal is the fact that the BMW F 450 GS is manufactured in India by TVS Motor Company for global markets. The combination of BMW's GS heritage, competitive pricing, and strong feature list appears to have contributed to the strong demand.