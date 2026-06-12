BMW F 450 GS Accessory Price List Out: Tubeless Rims Cost As Much As Pulsar 125

BMW Motorrad has revealed the complete accessory price list for the recently launched BMW F 450 GS in India, offering a clearer picture of the cost of items for the adventure tourer motorcycle. Among the highlights is the price of the optional cross-spoke wheels, which are not offered as standard on the India-spec GS Trophy variant.

Cross-Spoke Wheels Price Revealed

The biggest talking point is the cost of the cross-spoke wheel set, which was showcased internationally with the F 450 GS. Buyers opting for these wheels will have to pay Rs 99,693 for the set, with the front wheel priced at Rs 50,400 and the rear at Rs 49,293. This places the accessory cost close to that of an entry-level commuter motorcycle like the Bajaj Pulsar 125 (costs Rs 92,320), making it one of the pricier upgrades available for the bike.

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Most Affordable Items On List

BMW Motorrad is offering a comprehensive range of accessories catering to touring, comfort, and protection. At the more accessible end of the spectrum, the clear Rallye windshield is priced at Rs 2,000, making it the most affordable option on the list. Other relatively affordable additions include a central mounting bracket at Rs 3,500, a TFT scratch guard at Rs 3,799, and a tank pad at Rs 4,999.

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For riders looking for a different saddle, the Rallye seat is priced at Rs 9,081, while the low seat option costs Rs 21,195. Functional touring accessories such as a 5-litre tank bag (Rs 8,651) and handlebar raisers (Rs 5,414) are also available.

BMW F 450 GS Accessory Price List

Accessory Price Rallye Windshield (Clear) Rs 2,000 Bracket (Central mounting bracket) Rs 3,500 TFT scratch guard Rs 3,799 Tank Pad Rs 4,999 Handle Bar Raisers Rs 5,414 Axle Protector Rs 6,499 Tank Bag (5 litres) Rs 8,651 Rallye Seat Rs 9,081 Windshield (High) Rs 9,049 Holder Side Rs 9,761 GPS Mount Rs 11,000 Engine Protectors (Left/Right) Rs 13,126 Rallye Windshield (Tinted) Rs 14,182 Luggage Grid (Rear rack extension) Rs 15,000 Engine protection bar set Rs 15,100 Low Seat Rs 21,195 Disc Lock Alarm Rs 22,449 Cradle Rs 25,702 Side bag Black Collection (Large/Small) Rs 37,839 Cross-spoke wheel (Rear) Rs 49,293 Cross-spoke wheel (Front) Rs 50,400 GPS Navigation system Rs 78,647 Duffle Bag (40L) Rs 84,100

Most Expensive Items On List

At the higher end, BMW offers several premium accessories. The 40-litre duffle bag, priced at Rs 84,100, is the most expensive item on the list and is compatible with multiple BMW Motorrad models. The GPS Navigation system, which adds a secondary display for navigation, costs Rs 78,647.

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Other notable additions include engine protection bars (Rs 15,100), luggage grid (Rs 15,000), and side bags from the Black Collection priced at Rs 37,839. Meanwhile, the tinted Rallye windshield is significantly more expensive than the clear version at Rs 14,182.