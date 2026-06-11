Norton Atlas, Atlas GT To Be BMW F 450 GS Rival? Full Specs Reveal Truth

Norton Atlas is among the most anticipated middle-weight adventure motorcycles in the Indian market. Until now, speculations were that the motorcycle would compete against the BMW F 450 GS in the Indian market. However, the recently revealed technical specifications by Norton tell a different story. The motorcycle is now being seen as the British manufacturer's attempt to create a major dent in the middle-weight motorcycle segment, placing it above the F450 GS' punching range.

Norton Atlas, Atlas GT: Engine

At the heart of both the Atlas bikes sits a 585 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. With a 270-degree crankshaft, the unit puts out 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm and peak torque of 57.7 Nm at 7,300 rpm. For this, Norton has used a multi-point sequential fuel injection and ride-by-wire throttle. The power is transferred to the wheel using a six-speed transmission with a bi-directional quickshifter. To make things better, the bike also has a cable-operated assist and a slip wet clutch, which will likely come in handy during aggressive shifting.

Norton Atlas, Atlas GT: Hardware

The engine is housed in a steel trellis frame with a cast aluminium swingarm. It is suspended on KYB 43 mm upside-down front forks with 180 mm of wheel travel and full adjustability. Meanwhile, the rear end has a monoshock from KYB with 180 mm wheel travel, adjustable damping, and hydraulic preload adjustment. It gets a 15.4-litre fuel tank with a seat height of 845 mm and 220 mm ground clearance. With all of this, the motorcycle has a wet weight of 188 kg.

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Braking duties are taken care of by 310 mm semi-floating discs at the front end with radially mounted Bybre callipers, while the rear gets a 270 mm disc. The bike holds the ground using 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with the options of cast alloy or spoke steel wheels. These units are wrapped in Eurogrip Explo R Plus rubbers.

Norton Atlas, Atlas GT: Features

The Atlas packs a comprehensive electronics suite, headlined by a Bosch 10.3MB six-axis IMU. It supports a wide array of rider aids, including drag torque control, ABS, tractive effort control, dynamic cruise control, total wheelie control, rear lift mitigation, and rear slide control. Riders can choose from five ride modes: Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour, and Enduro.

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On the tech front, the motorcycle features an 8-inch TFT touchscreen display with 720p resolution. The system supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling music and call management, turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, and ride telemetry. It also integrates with the Norton Rider app and allows over-the-air software and firmware updates. Convenience is further enhanced with keyless ignition, along with electronic locks for the steering, seat, and fuel filler cap.

In terms of lighting, the Atlas gets LED twin-projector headlamps with dynamic intensity adjustment and signature DRLs. The front turn indicators are neatly integrated into the handguards, while the rear features a 3-in-1 LED unit combining the taillight and indicators. Designed with touring in mind, the bike also comes with adjustable brake and clutch levers, aluminium footpegs with removable rubber inserts, and a single-piece seat for both rider and pillion. Norton claims a fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl.