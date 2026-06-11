Bajaj Adventure Bike Spotted Testing Again; Could Rival Hero Xpulse 210

Bajaj Auto's upcoming adventure motorcycle has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again, revealing more details about what could become the brand's most affordable adventure bike yet. The latest spy shots provide a clearer look at the heavily camouflaged test mule and suggest that the new Bajaj Adventure Bike is steadily moving closer to production. The upcoming Bajaj Adventure Bike is expected to take on rivals such as the Hero Xpulse 210, Kawasaki KLX230, and other entry-level adventure motorcycles in India.

Rugged Adventure Styling

The latest test mule showcases a proper dual-sport design. The Bajaj Adventure Bike features a tall front beak, compact bikini fairing, high-mounted front fender, fuel tank extensions, and an upswept exhaust. These elements give the motorcycle a purposeful, adventure-ready appearance.

Photo Credit: bikewale

The riding posture also appears to be upright and comfortable, making the Bajaj Adventure Bike suitable for both city commutes and long-distance touring. Spy images also reveal a long single-piece seat and ample space for a pillion rider.

Built For Touring And Light Off-Roading

One of the highlights of the Bajaj Adventure Bike is its suspension setup. The motorcycle appears to use long-travel suspension with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. This setup should help the bike tackle rough roads and mild off-road trails with ease. The Bajaj Adventure Bike is also seen riding on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Reports suggest it could feature a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, a combination commonly used on entry-level adventure tourers.

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Photo Credit: bikewale

Additionally, the test bike was spotted with a rear luggage box, hinting at its touring-focused nature.

Engine Details Still Under Wraps

Bajaj has not officially revealed the powertrain details of the Bajaj Adventure Bike. However, the test mule's engine features visible cooling fins, indicating an air/oil-cooled setup.

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Interestingly, the motorcycle was seen testing alongside the Bajaj Pulsar N250. This has sparked speculation that the Bajaj Adventure Bike could borrow the Pulsar N250's 249cc single-cylinder engine. If that happens, the adventure bike could offer around 24 bhp and 21.5 Nm, with gearing tweaked for touring and off-road use. Some reports also suggest the possibility of a KTM-derived platform, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Expected Features And Launch Timeline

The Bajaj Adventure Bike is likely to come equipped with a projector LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support, LED lighting, and switchable dual-channel ABS.

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As for pricing, the Bajaj Adventure Bike is expected to be positioned aggressively, with estimates ranging between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj could launch the motorcycle around the festive season this year, although an early 2027 debut remains a possibility.