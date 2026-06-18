Bajaj Pulsar 220F Updated With LED Headlamp: Check New Price

Bajaj Auto has given its Pulsar 220F a meaningful upgrade by adding an LED headlight, a feature enthusiasts have been waiting for. This update marks the motorcycle's second notable change since December 2025, when it received refreshed graphics, LED indicators, and new colour options.

The new LED headlight unit with integrated LED DRLs replaces the older halogen setup. The updated lighting sits within the familiar semi-faired front end, while the rest of the bodywork remains untouched, preserving the distinctive silhouette that the Pulsar 220F has been known for years.

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Mechanically, the motorcycle stays exactly as it was. It continues to run on the same 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.9 hp of power and 18.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

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The updated Pulsar 220F now carries a price tag of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi, marking an Rs 8,000 increase from the Rs 1.28 lakh price tag it held after the December 2025 update.

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Despite being one of the oldest motorcycles in Bajaj's portfolio, the Pulsar 220F maintains a loyal customer base even as newer, more modern alternatives enter the market. This LED upgrade strengthens its appeal for buyers seeking value without compromising on established reliability.

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The update comes as Bajaj Auto is also preparing a major refresh of its Pulsar range. Meanwhile, the next-generation Pulsar 125 has already been spotted testing on Indian roads. These upcoming models are expected to bring significant changes compared to the current versions.