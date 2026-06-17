Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch; Major Updates Expected

The next-generation Bajaj Pulsar N125 has been spotted testing on Indian roads, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what could be one of the biggest updates to the popular commuter motorcycle in years. The heavily camouflaged test mule suggests that Bajaj Auto is working on a comprehensive overhaul of the Bajaj Pulsar N125, with changes expected in design, chassis, and possibly even the powertrain.

With the Pulsar brand set to celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, the updated Bajaj Pulsar N125 could make its official debut around the festive season.

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Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar N125: Design Expected

Spy images reveal that the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar N125 will receive a significantly revised design. Despite the camouflage, the motorcycle appears to retain the familiar muscular stance of the Pulsar range while adopting a more modern and premium appearance.

Photo Credit: powerdrift

Unlike the Bajaj Pulsar N125, the test bike does not feature bulky fork shrouds. Instead, the overall silhouette looks closer to the current Bajaj Pulsar N125 Classic. The fuel tank seems larger and more sculpted, while the side panels and rear section also appear to have been redesigned.

Interestingly, test mules were spotted in both single-seat and split-seat configurations, indicating that Bajaj could continue offering multiple variants of the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

Next-Gen Pulsar N125 Spied

Photo Credit: powerdrift

Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar N125: Hardware Changes Expected

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the introduction of a rear monoshock suspension. This marks a major departure from the twin shock absorbers used on the current Bajaj Pulsar N125.

The presence of a monoshock suggests that the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar N125 could be built on an entirely new platform. The motorcycle also features an enclosed chain cover, a rear tyre hugger, and a belly pan, maintaining the practicality that commuters appreciate.

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The wheel design seen on the test mule resembles the units currently offered on the Bajaj Pulsar N125, further strengthening speculation that this is indeed the updated 125cc model.

Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar N125: Engine And Features

While Bajaj has not revealed any official details, the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to continue with a 125cc single-cylinder engine. However, the motor could receive refinements to improve performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions compliance.

Feature upgrades may include a fully digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth functions, turn-by-turn navigation, and call alerts. These additions would help the Bajaj Pulsar N125 compete more effectively against rivals such as the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Honda SP125.

Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar N125: Launch Timeline Expected

Bajaj had earlier hinted at a major Pulsar update during 2026, and this latest test mule indicates that development is progressing steadily. If reports are accurate, the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar N125 could arrive in showrooms before the festive season, bringing a fresh chapter to one of India's most successful motorcycle brands.