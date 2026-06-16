Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Increased In India; Check New Rates

Harley-Davidson has increased the prices of the Harley-Davidson X440 range in India. The latest price revision affects all three variants of the Harley-Davidson X440 - Vivid, S, and T. While there are no mechanical updates or feature additions with this revision, buyers will now have to pay up to Rs 5,000 more depending on the variant they choose. The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to be one of the most popular premium roadsters in the country, developed jointly by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. With this latest update, the Harley-Davidson X440 lineup becomes slightly more expensive than before.

Harley-Davidson X440 New Prices

The entry-level Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid variant has received the smallest price hike of Rs 1,000. It is now priced at Rs 2.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-spec Harley-Davidson X440 S has become costlier by Rs 4,000. The motorcycle now carries a price tag of Rs 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to its earlier price of Rs 2.55 lakh.

Harley-Davidson X440

Meanwhile, the top-spec Harley-Davidson X440 T has received the biggest hike of Rs 5,000. The Harley-Davidson X440 T is now available at Rs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive model in the lineup.

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine & Performance

Apart from the revised pricing, the Harley-Davidson X440 remains unchanged. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 440cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 27 hp and 38 Nm of peak torque.

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The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is known for delivering strong low-end performance and relaxed highway cruising capabilities. The Harley-Davidson X440 has earned praise for its smooth power delivery and comfortable riding experience.

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Harley-Davidson X440 T Remains The Most Feature-Rich Variant

The Harley-Davidson X440 T, which was introduced as the newest member of the family, offers the highest level of equipment. It comes with ride-by-wire technology, multiple riding modes, switchable traction control, and switchable ABS.

The Harley-Davidson X440 T also gets a revised rear section, updated grab rails, and a redesigned subframe, giving it a slightly different character compared to the other variants.

With the latest price increase, the Harley-Davidson X440 moves further away from some of its rivals in terms of pricing. The motorcycle competes with models like the Triumph Speed 400, Honda CB350RS, and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

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Despite the higher prices, the Harley-Davidson X440 remains an attractive option for buyers looking for a premium roadster that combines classic Harley-Davidson styling with modern features and everyday usability.