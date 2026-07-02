Hero MotoCorp Reports 23 Per cent Growth In Q1 Dispatches

Hero MotoCorp reported strong growth in dispatches for the first quarter of FY2026-27, with total volumes reaching 16,77,313 units. This marks a 22.69 per cent increase compared to 13,67,070 units recorded during the same period last year.

For June 2026, the company's total wholesale dispatches stood at 5,41,159 units, reflecting a slight decline of 2.31 per cent from 5,53,963 units in June 2025. Domestic dispatches during the month also fell by 4.24 per cent to 5,02,890 units, compared to 5,25,136 units a year earlier.

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Despite the dip in wholesale numbers, retail demand remained steady. VAHAN data indicates 4.66 lakh vehicle registrations in June, representing an 18 per cent year-on-year increase. For the quarter, total domestic registrations reached 15.3 lakh units, up 9 per cent over the same period last year.

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Motorcycle dispatches in June declined by 6.62 per cent to 4,78,701 units from 5,12,658 units in June 2025. In contrast, the scooter segment recorded strong growth, rising 51.21 per cent to 62,458 units, up from 41,305 units in the corresponding period.

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The performance was supported by demand for models such as the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0, along with the introduction of flex-fuel variants.

Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility arm, VIDA, continued to gain traction. The company recorded 21,812 VAHAN registrations in June 2026, marking a 185 percent year-on-year increase and an 8 percent rise compared to the previous month.

On the international front, exports grew significantly. Monthly shipments increased by 32.75 percent to 38,269 units from 28,827 units in June 2025. For the quarter, exports stood at 1,05,206 units, compared to 64,413 units in the same period last year.