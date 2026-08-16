Updated Hero Xtreme 125R Spotted With TFT Instrument Cluster

Hero MotoCorp appears ready to upgrade the Xtreme 125R with a new TFT instrument cluster and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Images of the updated motorcycle have surfaced online, and the bike has reportedly started reaching dealerships, suggesting an official announcement could be made soon.

New Features

The most visible change is the replacement of the current 4.2-inch colour LCD display with a more advanced TFT unit. The new cluster is expected to offer sharper graphics and more detailed information, improving the overall rider experience.

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More significantly, the updated Xtreme 125R is also expected to feature TPMS. If confirmed, this would be a segment-first for a 125cc motorcycle in India. TPMS continuously monitors tyre pressure and can alert the rider if pressure drops below a safe level, potentially improving safety and tyre life.

The current Xtreme 125R already offers dual-channel ABS, three ride modes, cruise control and a wider rear tyre than many of its rivals. The addition of a TFT display and TPMS would further strengthen its feature advantage over competitors such as the TVS Raider, Honda CB125 Hornet and the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125.

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Engine And Chassis

The updated Xtreme 125R is not expected to receive any mechanical changes. It should continue to use the 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces 11.2hp at 8,250rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.

The suspension setup is also likely to remain unchanged, with 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The Honda CB125 Hornet remains the only rival in this segment to offer USD forks.

Expected Price

The current top variant of the Hero Xtreme 125R is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of the TFT cluster and TPMS, the updated model is expected to command a slight premium over the existing range.